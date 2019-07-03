Snow Capital Management LP Upped Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake; Valinor Management Has Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $17.69 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 373.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 167,440 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 8.96%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 212,324 shares with $14.00 million value, up from 44,884 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig

Valinor Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 49,690 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 356,300 shares with $127.04M value, up from 306,610 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $166.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I stake by 41,946 shares to 566,644 valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) stake by 11,031 shares and now owns 165,862 shares. Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 6 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. Stephens maintained Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) rating on Friday, March 1. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $71 target.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health in sale talks; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centerbridge in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Magellan Health (MGLN) – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 66,885 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. 39,153 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 11,593 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Principal Financial owns 193,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 665,500 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 257,006 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 3,732 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc holds 299,549 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company accumulated 139,301 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,633 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 307 shares. Drw Secs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Communication stated it has 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 135 are owned by Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 1,283 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 2,100 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 36,594 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested in 5,473 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com accumulated 189 shares. Cibc Ww Inc invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Focused Wealth reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Logan Capital Mgmt reported 88,324 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 1.4% or 10,524 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,403 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 58,082 shares. Allen Management Llc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Wolfe Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Friday, January 18 report. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 11 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $470 target.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Losing â€œThe Officeâ€ Might Actually Matter – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.