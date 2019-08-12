Snow Capital Management LP Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Holding by $491,877 as Stock Price Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 139,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 133,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 68.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224,000, down from 5,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 15,485 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 9,447 shares. 250 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company. 3,480 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 138 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 11,827 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2,052 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.12M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 6,670 shares. 51,385 are held by Walleye Trading Limited. Lpl, California-based fund reported 79,541 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.3% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 26,256 shares. First Republic Investment invested in 87,308 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 240 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69,763 shares to 408,441 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 31,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,812 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J reported 29,332 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Bank Of Raymore has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,717 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 6.84 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 2,000 shares stake. Finemark Retail Bank And reported 49,547 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, King Luther Mgmt has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,528 were reported by Old West Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 51,394 shares. Cullinan reported 135,179 shares. Parthenon Llc reported 16,934 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 308,633 shares stake. Moreover, Ellington Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,300 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109,146 shares to 261,185 shares, valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.