Snow Capital Management LP Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered by $4.80 Million; Lafayette Investments Holding in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 47,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.71M, down from 607,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 18,060 shares to 94,085 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 95,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 581,812 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Coldstream Mgmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 42,495 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone has 63,160 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Davenport And Communications Ltd Liability has 1.37M shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 11,387 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 34,050 shares. 6,085 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,616 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 37,329 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.32% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.25% or 169,780 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc invested in 6,780 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamco Et Al reported 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

