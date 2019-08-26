Snow Capital Management LP Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $20.63 Million; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $213.92. About 457,584 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 109,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61 million, up from 152,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 19.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thornburg Mngmt has 4.95% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3.11 million shares. North Star Asset Management has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,020 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Corda Invest Lc invested in 135,135 shares. Weiss Multi holds 37,000 shares. Regions Financial owns 78,243 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 66,763 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York holds 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 43,753 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 2.07% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sageworth Trust invested in 0.01% or 480 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Daiwa Group has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Riverpark Capital Management Lc has 44,992 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio.

