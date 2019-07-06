Snow Capital Management LP Raised Position in United States Steel (X); As Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 583,041 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 33,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.62 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 7.85M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,999 shares to 1,820 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 451,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

