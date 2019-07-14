Snow Capital Management LP Raised By $10.17 Million Its Pultegroup (PHM) Holding; Pacad Investment LTD Has Decreased By $997,027 Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 90.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 14,881 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 1,498 shares with $101,000 value, down from 16,379 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.50M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Pultegroup Inc (PHM) stake by 318.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 376,668 shares as Pultegroup Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 17.43%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 494,916 shares with $13.84 million value, up from 118,248 last quarter. Pultegroup Inc now has $9.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 3.52 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) stake by 6,000 shares to 6,800 valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Energizer Hldgs Inc New stake by 10,400 shares and now owns 12,800 shares. Square Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. CAHILL JOHN T had sold 5,780 shares worth $372,590 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. BTIG Research downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $23 target in Thursday, January 17 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research.

