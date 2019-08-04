Snow Capital Management LP Position in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Raised by $14.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Stake in Enersys (ENS) as Market Valuation Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 11,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,867 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 56,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 214,144 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 892,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amended Pact Provides for Purchase and Exclusive Maintenance of GTF Engines on All 85 JetBlue A320neo Planes; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue And JetSuiteX Announce Codeshare Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57M for 12.31 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 1% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 41,742 shares. Brinker invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 33,230 shares. Burney holds 11,424 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated owns 1,800 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 225,382 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 392,488 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 526,447 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce holds 0.17% or 349,305 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 0.85% or 143,195 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc owns 28,831 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs L P, New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Foundry Prtnrs holds 121,378 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 17,912 shares to 134,721 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why JetBlue (JBLU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Rises to Begin a Busy Earnings Week – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 26,367 shares to 443,000 shares, valued at $56.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 274,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 14,406 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 8.78 million are held by Par Cap Management Incorporated. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 145,110 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 17,765 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 886,101 shares. Element Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Barclays Plc owns 638,191 shares. Ws Lllp invested in 526,762 shares. 22.89M are owned by Primecap Mngmt Co Ca. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 134,683 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 24,926 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 11,247 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd holds 225,000 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct reported 13,500 shares.