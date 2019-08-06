Snow Capital Management LP Position In Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Was Has Lifted; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 652,840 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 140,334 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $46.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,017 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19M.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,868 shares to 28,554 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 104,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 848,995 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 3G Capital Partners LP holds 21.86% or 4.90 million shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt holds 1.77% or 57,034 shares. Montecito Retail Bank invested in 5,289 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.50 million are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 13,025 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.98% or 323,525 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc invested in 66,422 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 50.34M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson holds 65 shares. 3.44 million are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Burns J W & New York invested in 5,165 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

