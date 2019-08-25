Snow Capital Management LP Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering 888 Holdings PLC (LON:888), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 888 Holdings PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 185’s average target is 23.66% above currents GBX 149.6 stock price. 888 Holdings PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. Numis Securities maintained the shares of 888 in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Numis Securities. See 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

26/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 220.00 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 61,285 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 477,577 shares with $25.65M value, down from 538,862 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $172.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Frontier Mngmt Co stated it has 5,558 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 39,985 shares. Central Savings Bank & has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Limited Liability Company owns 18,770 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 12.76M shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,379 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.14% or 1.61 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,725 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 2.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 306,668 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kistler holds 0.16% or 7,210 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 4,650 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ariel Invests Lc holds 196,757 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 10.24% above currents $51.58 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Nomura downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $42 target in Monday, March 11 report. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) stake by 11,847 shares to 44,190 valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 24,936 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

More notable recent 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) ROE Of 59%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.