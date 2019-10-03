Snow Capital Management LP Lowered Its Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position; Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) Shorts Down By 8.73%

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 10,455 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 155,407 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 165,862 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc now has $982.39M valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 39,821 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. LAZY’s SI was 23,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 25,200 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s short sellers to cover LAZY’s short positions. The SI to Lazydays Holdings Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6101. About 5,627 shares traded or 39.77% up from the average. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) has declined 42.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZY News: 26/03/2018 – PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Lazydays Holdings, Inc. To Acquire Shorewood RV Center in Minnesota; 10/05/2018 – Lazydays Holdings Shifts into Gear with Zimmerman; 22/03/2018 WAYZATA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 27.9 PCT STAKE IN LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Chris Shackelton to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Lazydays Appoints Nicholas Tomashot as Chief Financial Officer

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 32,717 shares to 85,448 valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) stake by 150,290 shares and now owns 430,367 shares. Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares holds 48,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 65,700 were reported by Putnam Lc. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 274,227 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc reported 19,441 shares stake. Hcsf Mgmt Ltd Company owns 330,000 shares. 27,500 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks. Comerica Financial Bank holds 24,918 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 90 shares. Franklin Resource owns 7,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 23,204 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 110,350 shares. Tieton Cap Management Llc owns 140,491 shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle dealerships in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.98 million. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.