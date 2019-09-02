Snow Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Jetblue Airways (JBLU); As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.80 Million Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.30M shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 892,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 4.29M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Load Factor 84.6% Vs. 83.9%; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names New President as CEO Shifts to Long-Term Strategy; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 4.47 BLN, UP 6.8 PCT; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES ONGOING STRENGTH IN DEMAND, CLOSE-IN PRICING

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.97M for 2.40 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0% or 113,879 shares. Legal And General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 244,480 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 33,190 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.72 million shares. Ashmore Public Ltd Com holds 1.95% or 309,534 shares in its portfolio. California-based Canyon Llc has invested 0.23% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.53% or 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,673 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.82 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Florida-based Augustine Asset Management has invested 0.21% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 218,643 shares. 128,653 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability owns 42,713 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 22,223 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.93% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 141,844 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 1,994 were reported by Fifth Third State Bank. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 344,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Rhumbline Advisers reported 732,967 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,851 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 14.15M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 338,825 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 768,002 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prudential has 0.1% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 27,490 are owned by Element Cap Lc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 743,209 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

