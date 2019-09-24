Snow Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ); Edgewood Management Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 129,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 566,386 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 40,501 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 46,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 1.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 24,493 shares to 418,507 shares, valued at $49.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 32,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.06% or 9.30 million shares. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 165,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.34M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 975,186 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww Investors has 1.79M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 65,300 shares. Atlanta Management L L C owns 14.44 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 336,332 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.17% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 28,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teton Advisors holds 0.05% or 32,486 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.70 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 154,138 shares to 7.91M shares, valued at $1.53 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 71,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.73M are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc reported 34,708 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 21,765 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.12% or 15,281 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability reported 8,794 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc reported 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.42% or 9.38M shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garde reported 5,977 shares. Field & Main Bank has 14,903 shares. Amica Mutual Co has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Indiana-based Old Bank & Trust In has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rwwm holds 3.23% or 151,705 shares in its portfolio.