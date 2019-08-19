Snow Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 1.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 103.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 27,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $202.8. About 353,932 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Class A by 12,346 shares to 811,943 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,966 shares, and cut its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,496 are owned by Choate Investment Advsrs. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 88,400 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 2,666 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,780 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ally Fincl Inc holds 36,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 66,133 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amp has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northern Tru accumulated 4.12 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantum invested in 2,228 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Futures jump on growing stimulus hopes – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,148 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co owns 5,297 shares. Asset Strategies owns 98,298 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bokf Na reported 403,458 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 9,890 are held by Hgk Asset Management. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whitnell Communication has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 1.58M shares. 106,100 were reported by Barometer Capital Mngmt. Essex Mngmt Lc invested in 36,240 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 12,749 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colony Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.