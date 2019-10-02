Snow Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD); Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Rose While Maple Capital Management Has Lowered by $309,400 Its Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 150,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 430,367 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 280,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 13,667 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 37,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 672,150 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 29,593 shares to 64,492 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 87,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,714 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Class A.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 349 shares to 15,969 shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).