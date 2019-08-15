Snow Capital Management LP Holding In Pvh (PVH) Was Boosted; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Founders Capital Management Cut by $880,436 Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 22,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 48,571 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 26,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 1.75 million shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25

