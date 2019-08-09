Snow Capital Management LP Has Raised Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Encana (ECA)

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. See Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

18/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Maintain

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) stake by 21.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 76,460 shares as Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 437,145 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 360,685 last quarter. Umpqua Holdings Corp now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 768,004 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile stated it has 16,580 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 448,612 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 13,212 shares. American Century Cos holds 161,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 116,777 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp accumulated 22.68 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Verition Fund Management has 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Etrade Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 49,157 shares. 20,885 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 143,949 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.12% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 92,397 shares. 14,800 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 22,238 shares to 12,424 valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens (NYSE:OI) stake by 246,181 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was reduced too.

