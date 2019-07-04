Snow Capital Management LP Has Raised Pvh (PVH) Stake by $2.66 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Lifted Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $3.93 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 831.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58 million shares traded or 152.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 22,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,571 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 26,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 655,860 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 10,505 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.21% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 82,636 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co owns 7,655 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.25% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 33,434 shares. Clark Mngmt Gru Inc invested in 0.71% or 245,405 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.69% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,711 shares. Nomura Holdings stated it has 62,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 35,266 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 206 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 163,143 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $56.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 451,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.75 million activity.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19,400 shares to 24,060 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 110,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,581 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 14,165 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 12,602 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 328,900 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 71,085 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,603 shares. 4,000 are held by Cambridge. Willis Inv Counsel owns 181,830 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. 2,710 were accumulated by Johnson Grp Inc. Us National Bank De accumulated 100,059 shares. Sei Investments Communications has 304,631 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 24,902 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 34,151 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 3.86 million shares or 0.46% of the stock.

