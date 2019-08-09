Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $4.40 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $188.77. About 2.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 163,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.97 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 8.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 24.33 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga" published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 104,618 shares to 524,800 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 54,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

