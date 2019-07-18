Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $4.40 Million; Dryships (DRYS) Shorts Raised By 7.9%

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 163,143 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 2.07M shares with $56.97 million value, down from 2.23 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $276.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 26.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg

Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) had an increase of 7.9% in short interest. DRYS's SI was 2.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.9% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 437,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS)'s short sellers to cover DRYS's short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 91,322 shares traded. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) stake by 14,090 shares to 27,695 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 22,021 shares and now owns 48,571 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 338,328 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 1.42% or 4.80M shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.08% or 13,661 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,538 shares. Castine Capital Limited accumulated 351,597 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 1.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7.62 million shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.27% or 1.58M shares. Retirement Planning Group owns 9,740 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,732 shares stake. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 2.22 million shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0% or 41,405 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating.