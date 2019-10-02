Snow Capital Management LP Has Increased By $1.35 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Axt Has 2.09 Sentiment

Axt Inc (AXTI) investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.87, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 48 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 23 sold and reduced holdings in Axt Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.11 million shares, up from 22.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Axt Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 26 New Position: 22.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 125.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 23,651 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 42,538 shares with $2.43M value, up from 18,887 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $243.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 11.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam

Analysts await AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AXTI’s profit will be $1.21M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AXT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 92,837 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (AXTI) has declined 43.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. for 1.38 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 376,011 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 196,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 422,477 shares.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $138.71 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 44.23 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 58,243 shares to 1.07 million valued at $43.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 1.09 million shares and now owns 41,735 shares. Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

