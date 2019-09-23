Snow Capital Management LP Has Decreased Range Resources (RRC) Position By $16.33 Million; 0 Analysts Covering CypreS Semiconductor (CY)

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stake by 95.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 2.72M shares as Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 125,530 shares with $876,000 value, down from 2.85 million last quarter. Range Resources Corporation now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 9.58M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.93% below currents $23.41 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. See CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 1.76 million shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CypreS Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 260,618 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.95% or 1.80 million shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 0.01% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hudson Bay Capital Management L P has 825,000 shares. 106,916 are owned by Holderness Company. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5.02% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 15,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company holds 231,041 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 97,302 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.15M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 20,200 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability. Perkins Cap Mgmt invested in 11,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 35,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.60 million were accumulated by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 48,115 shares. 18,684 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Matarin Mngmt owns 0.66% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.32M shares. Stephens Ar reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 93,537 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 43 shares. Shah Capital Mngmt accumulated 272,707 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 271,135 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 733,705 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Water Island Llc reported 24,000 shares stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 11,100 shares. On Thursday, May 2 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 20,756 shares to 421,949 valued at $23.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 6,759 shares and now owns 80,155 shares. Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 55.60% above currents $4.595 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Monday, August 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”.