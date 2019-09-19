Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut International Paper Co (IP) Holding By $1.76 Million; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund Has 7 Sentiment

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment increased to 7 in Q2 2019. It’s up 6.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold their positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 711,348 shares, up from 322,881 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 40,992 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 985,752 shares with $42.70 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. International Paper Co now has $16.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 401,797 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 145,990 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 24,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,054 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1,624 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $110.05 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Limited Com Adv has invested 0.25% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 315,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 76,171 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd holds 1.21% or 166,520 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 560,461 shares. King Luther Cap reported 13,198 shares. Bessemer Gru has 11,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 26,250 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.33% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brown Advisory accumulated 6,988 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 124,679 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 95,725 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley has invested 0.14% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 14,633 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 70,150 shares to 140,150 valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) stake by 150,290 shares and now owns 430,367 shares. Rev Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.84 million for 10.23 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.