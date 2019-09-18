Snow Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by $5.11 Million; Celgene (Put) (CELG) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Cut Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 764,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 55,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 344,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.76 million, up from 289,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 705,789 shares traded or 32.78% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 84,479 shares to 907,943 shares, valued at $34.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 358,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 16,050 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 16,838 shares. Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.17% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Asset Mgmt reported 3,549 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1,530 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.79% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Blair William Co Il invested 0.06% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ironwood Investment Counsel holds 24,835 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 56,168 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 281,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 0.25% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 40,985 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 5,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 36,968 shares to 204,027 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc (Put) by 138,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB).

