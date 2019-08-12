Snow Capital Management LP Cut Its Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Position by $2.85 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.57 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 135,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 348,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 484,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 103,975 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT PANEL GRANTED COMPANY’S REQUEST TO EXTEND AUTOMATIC 15-DAY STAY OF SUSPENSION FROM NASDAQ; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pl; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – AMENDMENT REQUIRES THAT CO REFINANCE ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 20, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Hearings Panel Date and Nasdaq Listing Extension; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Super Micro Computer Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 20 Days; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 08/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. – SMCI; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: to Show Compliance on or Before Panel Deadline of Aug 24

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 218,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow futures drop 200 points as US-China trade, Hong Kong protest tensions rise – CNBC” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Watch now: ETF Edge on seeking safety in gold, the July flow down and NYSE ETFs – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.71M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt. Financial Counselors holds 0.07% or 7,139 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 799,600 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 206,135 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi stated it has 845 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 6,270 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Victory Management stated it has 604,511 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 10,273 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jag Management Limited holds 2.97% or 73,885 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 216 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Com accumulated 2.3% or 85,912 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 35,586 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Limited Partnership owns 545,642 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru owns 210 shares.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Multiple Positive Developments Are Not Yet Reflected In Super Micro’s Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Super Micro Computer: Just Hold Your Nose And Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro reports prelim Q1, restates prior reports – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Watch Amid the Chinese Spying Scandal – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 224,385 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oaktree Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pzena Invest Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 550,239 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 3.91 million shares. 348,520 are owned by Snow Capital Mngmt L P. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush And Commerce accumulated 0.7% or 100,501 shares. Herald Investment Ltd has 186,000 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 60,973 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,556 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company holds 71,200 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 163,636 shares to 207,201 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 22,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,571 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).