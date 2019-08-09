Snow Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by $25.22 Million as Shares Declined; Las Vegas Sands (Put) (LVS) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $31.50 Million as Stock Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 92.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 525,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 41,405 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 566,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 207,797 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) (LVS) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 525,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 692,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.21 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,786 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B also bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares. $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE. 126 shares valued at $5,853 were bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L on Thursday, March 7.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 22,021 shares to 48,571 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 10.86M shares to 26.71 million shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IBB) by 189,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

