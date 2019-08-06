Snow Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS); Ranger Investment Management LP Increased Heska (HSKA) Holding by $5.79 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Heska Corporation (HSKA) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 68,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The institutional investor held 297,875 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36 million, up from 229,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Heska Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 149,892 shares traded or 81.84% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 07/05/2018 – Heska at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Management LP Exits Position in Heska

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 103.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 27,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PERFORMANCE METRICS ARE TRACKING “IN LINE OR BETTER” THAN MANAGEMENT GOALS -CFO; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 54,351 shares to 400,528 shares, valued at $44.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 61,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,577 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,290 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Llc. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 541 shares. Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Strategies Inc reported 10,536 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.28% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 14,974 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tikvah Management Limited Co has invested 3.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Advisory holds 46,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 82,267 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 171,794 shares. Valueworks Limited Company reported 38,060 shares stake. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pension Ser holds 0.27% or 368,168 shares in its portfolio. Ent invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 385,562 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $659,152 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Humphrey Scott, worth $73,790 on Thursday, May 30.

