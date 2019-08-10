Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Target (TGT); Rodgers Brothers Position in Coca (KO) Increased as Stock Rose

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 73,396 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 52,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.85M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 22,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 116,955 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 94,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22,238 shares to 12,424 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 20,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,430 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.42% or 681,233 shares in its portfolio. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Liability holds 92,808 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Country Bancorporation holds 45 shares. Bislett Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 28,900 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 40,171 shares. Adirondack Communications invested in 22,092 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.56% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 12,280 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 0.21% or 51,997 shares.