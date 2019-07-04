Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stake; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust Has 0.81 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) stake by 103.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 14,090 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 27,695 shares with $5.32M value, up from 13,605 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The now has $75.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 21/03/2018 – Major banks earned more in metals than oil last year; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Com Tn reported 6,130 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 4,229 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,443 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP owns 28,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation invested in 126,239 shares. Permit Capital Limited Company reported 2.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 335,592 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 711,406 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 5,554 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 100 shares. Tower Bridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A accumulated 0.02% or 907 shares. Raymond James holds 206,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,538 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 91,822 shares to 1.13 million valued at $43.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 124,918 shares and now owns 3.90 million shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was reduced too.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $624.05 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 87,451 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 297,986 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.23% invested in the company for 57,601 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,863 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 53,135 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has risen 9.38% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

