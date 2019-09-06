Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $1.15 Million; Share Price Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Cut by $4.70 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 62,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 1.19 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 9.80M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 115,635 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment has 4,862 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Resolution invested in 10.96% or 4.47M shares. 4,300 are owned by Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Com. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 776,526 shares. Duff Phelps Invest invested in 789,783 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 3,320 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 163,742 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.11% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 4,775 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 282,375 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,712 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 71,969 shares.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $321.68 million for 24.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 64,442 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $42.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,017 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 12,421 shares stake. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 221,813 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 22,910 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0% or 229,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 61,898 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Prtnrs has 0.29% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 76,234 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Asset Management owns 100,448 shares. Arrow Llc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nomura has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).