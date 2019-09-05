Snap (SNA) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 81,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 514,329 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, up from 432,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $148.85. About 286,810 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 2.36M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 349,488 shares to 379,188 shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 124,456 shares to 924,724 shares, valued at $168.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 78,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,999 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

