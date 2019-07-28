Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Valuation Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Stake

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 305,295 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 108.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 14,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,368 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 13,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 2,103 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,768 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global owns 2,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 54,128 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 275 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Stock Yards State Bank And Trust Com has 52,389 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0.15% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 611,644 shares. 3,635 were reported by Ww Asset Management Inc. Brown Advisory accumulated 21,497 shares. Midas Mngmt has 18,000 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 3,061 are held by Foundry Partners Llc.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares to 24,908 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,921 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV).