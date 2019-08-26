Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stock Price Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holds Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 384,102 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 9,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 80,301 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 70,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,553 shares. Covington Mgmt invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Smith Salley Associates holds 0.03% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 10,060 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). American Century Cos Incorporated invested in 259,768 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trexquant LP holds 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 2,115 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 2,318 shares. 27,127 are owned by Asset Management One Company Ltd. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.04% or 112,757 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc has 880,745 shares. Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv owns 1,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 611,316 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,124 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.21 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd owns 127,512 shares. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer And Communications Inc owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5,771 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 72,830 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 290,241 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Bank reported 10,055 shares stake. Pecaut And invested 0.18% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amer Century invested in 4.03 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Co holds 326 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 6,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 3,725 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 23,681 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated invested in 307,325 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 133,000 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $108.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).