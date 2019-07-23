Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.59 Million; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Raised Its Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 560,993 shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 782,035 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90M shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 129,000 shares. Live Your Vision Limited holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management reported 556 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,175 shares. Washington Tru Bank reported 250 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Service Group has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 65,535 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 16,645 shares. Northern Corp holds 140,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 6,980 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability invested 1.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Citigroup stated it has 4,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 45,520 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 45,499 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp accumulated 658,932 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,960 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 267,042 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. The Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). United Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 110,832 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 10,959 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 194,476 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.98% or 74,900 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 164 shares. Georgia-based Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 4,668 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.15% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.22M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 2.55% or 279,013 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

