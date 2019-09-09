Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.59 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 251,667 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares to 16,547 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $159.58M for 12.80 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb And Assocs Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,984 shares. Amg National Tru Savings Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 11,955 were reported by Albert D Mason. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 9,965 shares. 1,300 were reported by Private Tru Company Na. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.18% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.18% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 56,147 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 6,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 4,454 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,376 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares to 38,918 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.