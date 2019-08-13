Snap-On (SNA) to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019; Ashland (ASH)’s Sentiment Is 2

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:SNA) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Snap-On Inc’s current price of $149.87 translates into 0.63% yield. Snap-On Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $149.87. About 326,520 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 2 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 1 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ashland Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ashland Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. The firm operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Snap-on Incorporated shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Shell Asset Management has 13,882 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 10,660 shares. Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Gp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Horizon Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.29% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Garrison Asset Limited holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,597 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 10,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rr Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 5.77% or 309,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 156,724 shares.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 472,208 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has declined 2.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND INC. BOARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11% TO $0.25/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Intends to Evaluate All Options Concerning BDO Assets, Including Potential Sale; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON FISCAL 2Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR