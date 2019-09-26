Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Upped Holding by $527,670; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Cut Stake

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 22,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 19,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.35. About 84,693 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 170,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, down from 175,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 3.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Palouse Cap Inc accumulated 11,301 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Shaker Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 0.6% or 5,483 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,645 shares stake. Cincinnati Corp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 28,595 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares stated it has 11,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 109,199 shares. New York-based Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.29% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Geode Lc holds 0.04% or 950,614 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,958 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 11,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,216 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

