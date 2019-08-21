Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Pecaut & Company Raised Stake by $326,646

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 254,893 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.36 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $63.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

