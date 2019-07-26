Snap On (SNA) Share Price Rose While Rr Partners LP Decreased Holding; Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $307,020

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 705,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.49M, down from 316,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $154.12. About 477,871 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.40 million for 15.74 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.