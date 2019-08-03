Snap On (SNA) Holding Has Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $11.70 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 56,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 51,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 488,383 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA)

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 28,571 shares to 201,752 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,528 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,880 are owned by Twin Capital Inc. 2,426 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,750 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 24,860 are held by Canandaigua State Bank And Trust. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 88,600 shares. Starr Interest Co Inc has 1,111 shares. 7,934 are held by Mason Street Limited Company. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,122 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru holds 370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,424 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

