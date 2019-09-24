Snap On (SNA) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92 million, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.60M, down from 1,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 174,334 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,752 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Monroe Bancshares And Tru Mi owns 8,797 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 363 shares. Asset Management One Com owns 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 30,063 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.05% or 121,709 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 158,470 shares. 151,975 are owned by Renaissance Gp. Trust Of Vermont reported 200 shares stake. First Manhattan has 0.15% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 158,185 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 28,826 shares. Twin Management Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Bb&T Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,844 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 31,108 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87 million for 12.98 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 656 shares to 2,256 shares, valued at $209.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). St James Investment Co Limited Liability Com has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.14% or 1.11 million shares. 54,356 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.32% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 6.02 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 59,318 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 65,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 199,834 shares. 10,181 are owned by Synovus Financial. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 62,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd invested 0.12% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6,352 shares to 6,874 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 206,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

