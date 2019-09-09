Snap On (SNA) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; River Road Asset Management Has Upped Its Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 58,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 88,638 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, down from 147,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.36. About 192,606 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 36,225 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De has 3,599 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 23,994 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 15,543 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,495 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 143,251 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 17,343 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Harvey Invest Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 38,199 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,612 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 61,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 885,321 shares stake.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) by 299,614 shares to 283,463 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 81,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc. Class (NYSE:GNW).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. 66 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $2,120 were bought by Herde Carl G. EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $2,409 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, March 22. $4,010 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by TASMAN NORMAN. Northern Richard bought 75 shares worth $2,409. Priebe Stephen M bought 86 shares worth $3,107. The insider Brown J McCauley bought $1,546.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Aqr Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 512,713 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 803,222 shares. 4,100 were accumulated by Highbridge Capital Management Lc. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.05% or 559,307 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd stated it has 56,147 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co invested in 0.25% or 16,762 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.35% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 17,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 521,984 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 164 shares. Pnc Service Group holds 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 28,432 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Midas owns 18,000 shares. Oppenheimer And has 6,885 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1.82% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 319,995 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $160.30M for 12.91 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares to 471,032 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

