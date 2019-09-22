Snap-on (SNA) Analysts See $2.95 EPS; Guggenheim Capital Lowered Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 9,497 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 185,887 shares with $12.40M value, down from 195,384 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $2.95 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 2.43% from last quarter’s $2.88 EPS. SNA’s profit would be $162.87 million giving it 13.20 P/E if the $2.95 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Snap-on Incorporated’s analysts see -8.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 404,009 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 13.93% above currents $64.95 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 11,033 shares to 84,518 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 34,343 shares and now owns 308,746 shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Citizens Bank And Co has invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jennison Associate Lc owns 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.15M shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Murphy Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 12,618 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 11,657 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 81,907 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86,033 shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Richard C Young And Communication Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Philadelphia, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,672 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.37% or 50,433 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Snap-on Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.12% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 324,156 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 77,345 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.02% or 151,975 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,753 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 23,645 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 25,840 shares. Private Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Barclays Pcl holds 194,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 5,391 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 68,822 shares. Bb&T owns 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,844 shares. 1,226 are held by Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company stated it has 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

