Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is a company in the Small Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Snap-on Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.13% of all Small Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Snap-on Incorporated has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Snap-on Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on Incorporated 35,633,010.72% 21.90% 12.80% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Snap-on Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on Incorporated 54.49M 153 12.37 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

Snap-on Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Snap-on Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Snap-on Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

With consensus price target of $160, Snap-on Incorporated has a potential upside of 2.93%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.90%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Snap-on Incorporated is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Snap-on Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Snap-on Incorporated -1.39% -7.7% -8.47% -6.95% -8.8% 5.04% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year Snap-on Incorporated has weaker performance than Snap-on Incorporated’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Snap-on Incorporated are 2.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Snap-on Incorporated’s rivals have 2.84 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Snap-on Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Snap-on Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Snap-on Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Snap-on Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Snap-on Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Snap-on Incorporated’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Snap-on Incorporated.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.