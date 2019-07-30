Snap On Com (SNA) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Position; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered Holding by $166.22 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $486.52. About 209,748 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 16,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 162,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 211,344 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.33 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. On Monday, March 11 Wynne Sarah bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 10 shares. On Monday, February 11 Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 20,000 shares.

