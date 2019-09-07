Snap Inc. (SNAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap Inc. 13 16.38 N/A -0.81 0.00 Yext Inc. 20 6.75 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Snap Inc. and Yext Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Snap Inc. and Yext Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -39% Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Snap Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Snap Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Yext Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Snap Inc. and Yext Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap Inc. 1 10 8 2.42 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Snap Inc.’s average target price is $16.47, while its potential downside is -0.90%. Competitively the average target price of Yext Inc. is $16, which is potential -5.83% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Snap Inc. is looking more favorable than Yext Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.7% of Snap Inc. shares and 84.2% of Yext Inc. shares. Snap Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%. Competitively, Yext Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Snap Inc. -4.6% 17.07% 50% 155.71% 36.92% 204.9% Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13%

For the past year Snap Inc. has stronger performance than Yext Inc.

Summary

Snap Inc. beats Yext Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.