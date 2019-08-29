Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reaches $15.86 After 5.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $85 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 2.81% above currents $71.98 stock price. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7400 target. The stock of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Needham. See Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) latest ratings:

The stock of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 4.68M shares traded. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has risen 36.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SNAP News: 02/04/2018 – Snap: Making Cuts in the Wrong Places? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Snap Is Trying Again With Spectacles; No More Vending Machines; 22/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO priced at $21 per share; 18/04/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS INTRODUCING SHOPPABLE AR, AN ENHANCED TYPE OF SNAPCHAT LENS, THAT LETS USERS TAKE ACTION DIRECTLY FROM THE CAMERA; 03/04/2018 – Snap Adds Group Video Chat Feature — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Snap Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Snap 1Q Rev $230.7M; 29/03/2018 – Snap is laying off 100 employees in advertising and sales; 20/04/2018 – Took profits in $SNAP here; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $21.88 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $16.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SNAP worth $1.09B more.

Analysts await Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Snap Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap’s Advance Higher Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Put SNAP Stock on Your Shopping List – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Instagram Is Taking Another Messaging Shot at Snap – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Snap Stock Climbed 17.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. The company has market cap of $21.88 billion. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective.

Among 18 analysts covering Snap (NYSE:SNAP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Snap has $2000 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.28’s average target is 2.65% above currents $15.86 stock price. Snap had 37 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BTIG Research. The stock of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.48 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 44.49 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

The stock increased 3.46% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 296,552 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 9.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.33% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Rev $665.4M; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +48%, EST. +48.2%; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q Rev $645M-$665M; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 Qorvo® Introduces lndustry’s Most Powerful GaN-on-SiC Transistor; 13/03/2018 – Qorvo® Introduces Industry’s Most Powerful GaN-on-SiC Transistor; 20/03/2018 – Qorvo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Qorvo® Technology is Driving the Future of the Connected Car; 22/04/2018 – DJ Qorvo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRVO); 23/03/2018 – Qorvo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qorvo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qorvo (QRVO) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The U.S.-China Trade War Is Holding Back This 5G Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Qorvo® Delivers Programmable Power in Smart Home Appliances – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.