Smucker J M (SJM) Stock Price Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased by $3.05 Million Its Stake; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Linscomb & Williams Increased Position by $538,346

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 734,283 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $249.76M for 12.07 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares to 150,939 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,336 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

