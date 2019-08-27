Smucker J M (SJM) Share Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Position; Smith Moore & Company Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $763,190

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $158.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.99% or $10.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.78. About 4.13 million shares traded or 374.24% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trade optimism pushes Wall Street higher – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Limited has 7,236 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc reported 49,990 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 2,000 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,827 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 4 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited reported 0.02% stake. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Clean Yield Grp reported 11,620 shares. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va accumulated 1.86% or 57,955 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 33,933 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank invested in 0.19% or 8,649 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 251 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 12,211 shares to 167,447 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares to 26,484 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.