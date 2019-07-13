Smucker J M (SJM) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Market Valuation Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 2.51 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – S&P: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TO BB-/STABLE FROM BB-/NEGATIVE -; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Targets FY18 Capital Expenditures About $130M; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares to 116,522 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prns has 1.52 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Broderick Brian C reported 2,642 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 429 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 264,672 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 434,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 135,352 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Valley Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 257,164 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.03% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.21% or 165,207 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company holds 11,603 shares.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 794,896 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 2.12 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 220,758 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 216 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Int Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Brinker Cap invested in 26,505 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 1.91M were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Paradice Investment Mgmt Lc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 2.76M shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 251,858 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $34.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).