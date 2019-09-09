Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake Held by Indexiq Advisors Llc; 13D Management Holding in Terex New (TEX) Has Upped by $3.39 Million as Stock Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 734,283 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 329,896 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69 million. $12,981 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. BARR KEVIN A also bought $224 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 45,947 shares to 90,095 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,498 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).